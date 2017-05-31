Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SDP blasts Ajimobi on his Six years in office

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Social Democratic Party, SDP, Oyo State chapter has warned the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi to immediately stop boasting of parading array of achievements since he came to power in 2011. The party in a statement signed by it state publicity secretary, Akeem Azeez while responding to series of achievements the governor laid claim to within six years of his administration urged him to stop all his unnecessary propaganda and look for how he could move the state forward with series of developmental programmes in the areas of security, education, health, agriculture. According to the statement, “On security:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.