Sean “Diddy’’ Combs’ reign on Forbes rap rich list

American rapper Jay Z’s fortunes jumped 30 percent last year to give him an estimated net worth of 810 million dollars, but it was not enough to dethrone Sean “Diddy” Combs from the top of Forbes annual list on Wednesday of the world’s wealthiest hip hop artists. Combs retained his No. 1 spot with an estimated net worth of 820 million dollars, helped by his lucrative deals with Ciroc vodka, and his Sean John clothing line, Forbes said.

