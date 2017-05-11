Search for Kruger National Park lion called off – News24
|
News24
|
Search for Kruger National Park lion called off
News24
Johannesburg – The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency Thursday called off the search for the fifth big cat that escaped from the Kruger National Park on Tuesday. Spokesperson Kholofelo Nkambule said there has been no sight of the missing lion since …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!