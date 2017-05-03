“Searching” Goes To Delta

…as 120 youths to be honoured by NGO

All is now set for 120 youths in Delta State to be tranform and awarded certificates cum movie premiere, put together by Love to the World Initiative coming up in Isoko South Local government and other communities in Delta State.

The event which is going to witness the premiering of the much talked about movie “Searching” which has previously been screened in 7 different cinemas including Ordion Cinema in the UK is also to help reposition the mindset of the youths within and outside Isoko community.

According to CEO of Love to the World Initiative, Josephine Anumbor Abraham, there will be award presentation to deserving personalities including some youths.

She explained that, “we are inviting everyone to our youth re-orientation event/ award ceremony which will take place on the 6th May, 2017 at the Otobo hall Oleh in Isoko South Local Government, Delta state.

“In the past few years, Love to the World Initiative has been seriously engaged in re-orientation programs in Nigeria especially in the Niger Delta region.

“We have trained several youths in areas such as; culture of care and personal responsibility, building a sense of community/ unity harmonizing culture and civilization, techniques of mediation to heal wounds and breaking the cycle of violence, leading from the inside out, conflict prevention, management and resolution techniques, and others.

“So many of the beneficiaries, particularly in Delta state are now contributors to peaceful co-existence and other positive virtues within their sphere of influence.

“On this occasion, so many youths will be gathered to tell their story of transformation to others with a view to create a positive minset in their immediate environment,” she concluded.

It could be recalled that Love to the World Initiative in collaboration with NOA honoured deserving personalities across Nigeria who have contributed to peaceful coexistence in Nigeria recently.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

