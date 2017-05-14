Pages Navigation Menu

Seasoned administrator, not privatization, solution to National Theatre’s problems, says practitioner – Vanguard

Seasoned administrator, not privatization, solution to National Theatre's problems, says practitioner
Vanguard
A theatre art practitioner, Peter Badejo, on Sunday called on the Federal Government to appoint seasoned and tested theatre administrators to manage the National Theatre so that it could boost its operations and become lively again. Badejo told newsmen …

