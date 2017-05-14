Seasoned administrator, not privatization, solution to National Theatre’s problems, says practitioner – Vanguard
Seasoned administrator, not privatization, solution to National Theatre's problems, says practitioner
A theatre art practitioner, Peter Badejo, on Sunday called on the Federal Government to appoint seasoned and tested theatre administrators to manage the National Theatre so that it could boost its operations and become lively again. Badejo told newsmen …
