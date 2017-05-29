Sebastian Vettel Extends Lead Over Lewis Hamilton after Monaco Grand Prix Victory

Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel won the Monaco Grand Prix to extend his championship lead over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton to 25 points. According to BBC Sport, Vettel led home team-mate Kimi Raikkonen after passing the Finn by running longer to their only pit stops. Reports say the strategy was planned by Ferrari to get their leading driver into […]

