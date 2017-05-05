SEC fires Ikeja Hotels board, appoints interim replacement – Daily Post Nigeria
SEC fires Ikeja Hotels board, appoints interim replacement
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday dissolved the board of Ikeja Hotels and appointed a new one to act on the interim. The capital market regulator explained that it had to take the decision it described as “proactive measure,” due to …
