Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SEC sacks board of Ikeja Hotels

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the dissolution of the Board of Ikeja Hotels Plc due to unresolved internal crisis involving some majority shareholders of the hotel. Mr Naif Abdulsalam, the Head of the Corporate Communications of SEC disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. Abdulsalam said that the dissolution was a proactive measure that had become necessary to dissuade the warring parties from taking certain actions that would give them an advantage over one another.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.