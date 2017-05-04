SEC sacks board of Ikeja Hotels

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the dissolution of the Board of Ikeja Hotels Plc due to unresolved internal crisis involving some majority shareholders of the hotel. Mr Naif Abdulsalam, the Head of the Corporate Communications of SEC disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. Abdulsalam said that the dissolution was a proactive measure that had become necessary to dissuade the warring parties from taking certain actions that would give them an advantage over one another.

