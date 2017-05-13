Second Abuja Airport runway included in 2017 Budget – Senate Leader, Senator Lawan

Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan has confirmed that funds have been earmarked for the construction of a second Abuja airport runway in the 2017 Budget. Lawan told state house correspondents on Friday that the project and some other projects were covered from the difference in the $42.5 oil bench mark, proposed by the executive and the […]

Second Abuja Airport runway included in 2017 Budget – Senate Leader, Senator Lawan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

