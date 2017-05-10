Second anniversary: Okowa commissions Old Oleh-Ozoro road

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, commissioned the 8.87 kilometer Old Oleh-Ozoro Road and 700 meters Amawha/Idheze Road, Isoko North and South Local Government Areas, as part of activities marking the second anniversary of his administration in the state.

Okowa, who also flagged-off the second phase of the free eye screening and surgery exercise embarked upon by Isoko North Local Government council, restated the state government’s determination to remain resolute to improve the welfare of the people of the state despite the present economic recession in the country.

“The state government is doing its best to fund the Owheologbo-Abbi Road and to my knowledge, the contractor is not being owed any money and we will continue to fund this project and it will be completed in the next few months,” the governor, who also inspected the Ozaha Modern Primary School and construction work at the Emore Grammer School at Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area, said.

Thanking the Isoko people for being peaceful and supportive to his administration, the governor said he would create room to hear from the people through town hall meetings to enable them make imputes and suggestions into future plans of the state government.

At a courtesy call on the Odio Ologbo of Oleh kingdom HRM Anthony Ovramwah, Okowa congratulated the monarch on his 80th birthday anniversary.

While expressing appreciation to various kingdoms that had desired to honour him with Chieftaincy titles, he said: “I will not take Chieftaincy titles during my tenure as Governor, all titles will be deferred till after I have left office,”

Earlier, Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area, Mr. Emmanuel Egbabor, said the eye screening exercise came on the heels of the successes recorded in the first phase which he said saw a 17-year-old blind girl regaining her sight after undergoing free eye surgery at the centre.

According to him, “the second phase of the exercise is being carried out with the support and partnership of the Managing Director of BestCrest International Consulting Limited, an engineering/construction consultancy firm that has donated the sum of N1.5 million for all the surgical operations.”

