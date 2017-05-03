Secondary school teacher collapses and die in class
A 60-year-old teacher has collapsed and died while invigilating the students during an exam. The sad incident which has caused uproar amongst teachers and students happened at the Clapham Secondary School in South Africa. She was said to have complained of feeling nauseous after which she was taken outside the classroom to the bath room …
