Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Secondary school teacher collapses and die in class

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 60-year-old teacher has collapsed and died while invigilating the students during an exam. The sad incident which has caused uproar amongst teachers and students happened at the Clapham Secondary School in South Africa. She was said to have complained of feeling nauseous after which she was taken outside the classroom to the bath room …

The post Secondary school teacher collapses and die in class appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.