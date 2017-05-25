Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Secondary school teacher faces N189,000 WAEC fees fraud charge

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 37-year-old secondary school teacher identified as  Samson Owonaro, on Thursday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos charged with defrauding three of his students’ parents of N189,000. He was, however, released on bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum on the orders of Magistrate Omolaja Kazeem. Owonaro, who …

The post Secondary school teacher faces N189,000 WAEC fees fraud charge appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.