Secondary school teacher faces N189,000 WAEC fees fraud charge

A 37-year-old secondary school teacher identified as Samson Owonaro, on Thursday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos charged with defrauding three of his students’ parents of N189,000. He was, however, released on bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum on the orders of Magistrate Omolaja Kazeem. Owonaro, who …

