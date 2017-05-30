Security forces say car bombs kill 20 in central Baghdad

Security forces said two car bombs killed at least 20 people in Baghdad and wounded about 80 others in streets packed with crowds preparing for Tuesday Ramadan fast. Militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the first blast that killed at least 13 people and wounded 40 just after midnight (2100 GMT on Monday) in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

