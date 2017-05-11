Security heralds Osinbajo to Katsina, Emir’s palace

Security is tight in and around Katsina metropolis following the arrival of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for a one-day working visit to the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that joint security personnel have been posted to various strategic places in the state capital, Katsina, including the Emir’s palace. A combined […]

