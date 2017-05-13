Security Official Killed As Suicide Bombers Attack University Of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)

No less than four persons have been feared dead after three suicide bombers attacked the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) on Saturday morning, a security source said.

The three suicide bombers who strapped IEDs to their bodies were killed at about 1:06 am on Saturday morning, when they attempted to infiltrate the Department of Works of the University of Maiduguri in Borno State‎.

It was gathered that two university security personnel on duty were also affected, with one killed from the explosions which occurred.

It is understood that two of the suicide bombers, who were stopped for interrogation by security men at the university as they tried sneaking into the university chapel, detonated their explosives killing one of the security men and injuring the other.

A third suicide bomber hiding nearby stormed the chapel a few minutes later, but security sources said he didn’t succeed in killing or injuring anyone.

“A male and female suicide bomber struck at the mechanical works department of the university,” a source said, adding that “One security guard was killed and a soldier injured. The injured soldier has been taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.”

The corpses have being evacuated by rescuers from the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and Borno State Emergency Management Agency, BOSEMA.

Today’s attack is the latest in a series of attacks by suicide bombers, as it also marks the third in the premises of the University of Maiduguri in 2017 with a professor among the victims of earlier attacks.

The post Security Official Killed As Suicide Bombers Attack University Of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

