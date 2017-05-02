Pages Navigation Menu

Security vote unconstitutional, huge waste – Ex-Gov Obi

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State, has described security votes as unconstitutional and the “biggest source of waste” in Nigeria. Speaking at The Platform, a programme organised by Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos, Obi said ex-governors should be made to account for the votes. “Let me tell Nigerians; there is nothing in our constitution called […]

