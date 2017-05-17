SEE 5 Nigerian billionaires who can end poverty in Nigeria according to Oxfam – NAIJ.COM
SEE 5 Nigerian billionaires who can end poverty in Nigeria according to Oxfam
The combined wealth of Nigeria's five richest persons, estimated to be about $29.9 billion, can end extreme poverty in the country, a report by Oxfam International has stated. Vanguard reports that the Oxfam report was titled 'Inequality in Nigeria …
