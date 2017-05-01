Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See #BbNaija Bassey, Debie-rise loving up in new photos?

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

They can deny it all they want, but the chemistry between Debie-rise and former housemate Bassey is hard to miss. Debie-rise and Bassey while in the Big Brother Naija house had a one of a kind bond. While Debie-rise hinted at wanting to be more than friends, Bassey preferred things remaining platonic. The two singers …

The post See #BbNaija Bassey, Debie-rise loving up in new photos? appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.