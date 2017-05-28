Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See first photo of Dbanj’s son

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian pop singer, DBanj is smitten.. The DB Record Boss who just welcomed a baby boy named Daniel Jnr with his wife, Didi has taken to his Instagram to share a cute photo of himself with his son to wish kids around the world a “Happy Children’s day”. Here’s what he wrote as he shared …

The post See first photo of Dbanj’s son appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.