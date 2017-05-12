Pages Navigation Menu

See Graphic Photos Of Female Police Officer Attached To Enugu Deputy Governor Shot Dead By Gunmen

According to a report by Micheal,Sgt Helen Sunday,orderly attached to Enugu state deputy governor was shot dead by unknown gunmen after she was dropped by close to her house.Below is what Micheal wrote…

‘Painfull dead, Sgt Helen Sunday, Orderly to Enugu State duputy govornor, was shot by unknown gun men at transekulu Enugu after dia convoy motor drop ha very close to ha resident after coming back from work, Ohh may ha soul RIP’

