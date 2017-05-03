See how Adekunle Gold wished Banky W, Adesua Etomi on their engagement
In October last year, actress, Adesua Etomi gave singer Adekunle Gold a task to get 50k retweets so he could get out of her friend zone. Well, he tried his best, but unfortunately for him, he didn’t even get near 50k and now Adesua is taken!!! Adekunle Gold has accepted his fate. Lol…. See the …
