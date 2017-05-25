See How Angry Hawkers Stoned A Kai Official To Death In Lagos

In the press statement released by the agency’s spokesperson, Alabi Rahmat, it was gathered that the mob pelted the KAI official vehicle with stones, one of which hit the deceased and fell him from the moving vehicle.

“The enforcement officials were returning from an assignment when they saw the traders and tried to do their jobs. They saw the traders hawking in traffic by Car Wash and arrested Jeremiah Nnana and Orich Nwofokoh both selling sausage and phone accessories.

The suspects were taken into the agency’s vehicle marked KRD643DS. Suddenly their colleagues, who had escaped came back and pelted the officials with stones. The hawkers started shouting and calling the KAI officials thief.

The stones thrown by the rampaging hawkers hit the victim on his head inside the vehicle and he fell down and became unconscious” she said.

She further disclosed that the victim was rushed to the state’s emergency centre, where he was referred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to The Nation, KAI’s Marshal General, Jimoh Amusat, also condemned the act, noting that the deceased was only doing his lawful duty.