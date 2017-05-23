Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See How Deji Adeyanju Reacted To Kate Henshaw’s New Profile Picture On Twitter

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

I remember when I use to watch Nollywood movies of Actress Kate Henshaw in the early 2000s; she was very beautiful with stunning smile. Well, all is not over for the 46-yr old screen gem as she dazzled with a new profile picture on Twitter. We noticed that Director of New Media for PDP, Deji …

The post See How Deji Adeyanju Reacted To Kate Henshaw’s New Profile Picture On Twitter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.