See how female police officer, Dolapo Badmus rocks Ruggedman’s shirt

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It was nice to see the Zonal Police PRO for Zone 2, the beautiful SP Dolapo Badmus post a picture wearing Ruggedmans shirt on her instagram @opetodolapo . In the picture she looks good wearing the “Legends tshirt” from Ruggedmans Twentieth September Wears clothing line. What do you think?

