Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See How Much Tinubu Actually Gave For Late Moji Olaiya’s Burial

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

An insider has revealed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu released $30,000 (N11.4 million) towards the ferrying of the corpse of Moji Olaiya from Canada to Nigeria, and other expenses. The national leader of All Progressives Congress and pillar of democracy donated the sum on Monday, May 22, 2017, when he met with family members of …

The post See How Much Tinubu Actually Gave For Late Moji Olaiya’s Burial appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.