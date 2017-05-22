See How Thief’s Face Was Ripped Off By American Pit Bull Dog (Graphic Video)
A man was attacked by an American pit bull terrier as he tried to burgle a home in Brazil.
According to reports, the thief waited for the residents to leave for work before he broke in, unaware that there was a pit bull guarding the property.
In the video clips below, his face was ripped off while he can be seen gasping for breath, lying on a hospital bed.
Doctors can be heard laughing at him in the background.
Watch video below:
The post See How Thief’s Face Was Ripped Off By American Pit Bull Dog (Graphic Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!