Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See How Toolz Announced the Conception of Her First Child

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular media personality, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru is pregnant. The OAP and her hubby, Tunde Demuren, revealed this yesterday at Banky and Adesua’s introduction. The OAP took to her Instagram to share the great news writing; “#TreeADem #ThreeOfUs Grateful to God always!!!,” Source; Instagram

The post See How Toolz Announced the Conception of Her First Child appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.