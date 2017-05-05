Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Kemi Olunloyo chat with Daddy Freeze from Port Harcourt prison

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Kemi Olunloyo speaks with Daddy Freeze from Port Harcourt prison and the radio presenter shares the conversation on Instagram. Daddy Freeze  writes along the clip: Just got off the phone with KEMI OLUNLOYO who after 51 days in captivity, has refused to be broken. Another video coming up shortly! – #FreeHNN #FreeTheSheeple Listen to their …

The post See Kemi Olunloyo chat with Daddy Freeze from Port Harcourt prison appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.