See List Of Top 10 Richest Comedians In Nigeria

The Nigerian entertainment industry has gone through a lot of transformation, with the emergence of Comedians taking the fore front.

Although they come across to their audience as funny and probably unserious, they steadily enrich their banks accounts while living their dreams.

1. Ali Baba

Having hosted several events for dignitaries amongst which are past Nigerian presidents, he gets paid a lot.

His residential home in a Lekki is a mansion valued at over N300 million Naira . He also has a chain of businesses in Lagos and is a motivational speaker besides his professional comedy business.He charges an average rate of 4-4.5 million Naira per event, and only hosts a minimum of two events weekly.

2. Basketmouth

This is another comedian that takes entertaining his fans very serious. He has also become the Brand Ambassador for companies like Globacom Ltd. and Amstel Malta.

He hosts events in London, America and South Africa which are always sold out and through his Basketmouth Uncensored platform he has gained popularity.

With an estimated asset worth 2 billion Naira, an annual income of about 192 million and endorsement deals worth over 120 million Naira annually, he is definitely one of the richest comedians in Nigeria.



3. I Go Dye

This comedian doubles as the CEO of Revamp Construction Company, a real estate and road Construction Company.He is also an Ambassador to the United Nations Millennium Development Goal.

His annual income is estimated to be between 350-500 million Naira and his net worth is valued at over 2 billion Naira.

4. Julius Agwu

With two popular events namely: Crack Your Ribs and Laugh for Christ Sake, he has bagged millions by charging 2-3 million Naira per event.

He owns properties spread across 3 states in Nigeria and is the CEO of Real Laff Entertainment.

His net worth is about 1.5 billion Naira, he made over 20 million Naira from a book launch and takes home 180 million Naira annually.

5. AY

This comedian rose to fame at a rate faster than was expected, he charges a performance fee between 1 and2 million Naira per event and makes 160 million annually via his A.Y. live events. His annual earning is pegged at 280 million Naira. Healso owns an event company and MVP club.

6. Gbenga Adeyinka

This comedian is the popular choice of politicians and as such he is constantly busy. He owns several businesses and properties; he also hosts the Laffmattaz show with about 5,000 people in attendance annually and the tickets are always sold out.

7. Okey Bakassi

A comedian who is also the Senior Special Assistant on entertainment in Imo State is a popular performer amongst politicians. He is steadily involved in anchoring upscale events.

8. Tee-A

A popular and gifted wedding MC and owner of an event company. Amongst his assets are private owned businesses. With the high rate charged for hosting events he is more popular among the crème de la crème.



9. Bovi

Presently, he is probably the hottest in the industry. He has made millions from organizing tours adverts, and events. There is always a rush for tickets and if you are not early enough it would have sold out.

10. Yaw

This is yet another popular comedian. He makes money from MTN adverts, radio presentations, event anchoring, equipment leasing and so many other businesses. Yaw has his own share of exclusive properties among the elite.

So guys that brings us to the end of the list of the top 10 Richest Comedians!

Who’s your favorite?

