See more photos of Buhari this afternoon after Juma’at prayer

President Buhari this afternoon observed juma’at prayer at the State House mosque.

He was joined by National Security Adviser, Babanga Munguno.‎ More photos below…



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

