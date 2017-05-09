See Names Of Actors & Musicians That Will Feature In Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lion Heart” Movie

So here are names of actors & musicians that will feature in Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lion Heart” Movie.

The stars in the “Lion Heart” movie include Pete Edochie, Nkem Owoh Osuofia, Chika Okpala Zebudaya, Phyno, Peter Okoye.

The post See Names Of Actors & Musicians That Will Feature In Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lion Heart” Movie appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

