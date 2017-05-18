See new photos of Halima Babangida’s custom white wedding dress (photos) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
See new photos of Halima Babangida's custom white wedding dress (photos)
NAIJ.COM
Now, the designer's of her wedding dresses posted multiple photos taken during Halima's dress fitting. Watch the video below: READ ALSO: Check out 5 late Moji Olaiya's last HEARTBREAKING words on Instagram (photos). babangida. Halima Babangida in …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!