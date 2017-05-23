See NYSC Batch ‘A’ Stream I Orientation Camp Registration Requirements – 2017

The National Youth Service Corps has released the NYSC Batch ‘A’ Stream I Orientation Camp Registration Requirements – 2017 for prospective members.

The requirements are as follows:

(a)Original Call-up Letter or Call-up Letter printed on-line

(b) Statement of Result endorsed by authorized officer with authentic signature.

(c) School Identity Card, including travelling Passport for Foreign-trained graduates.

(d) Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Physiotherapists and Optometrists are to produce evidence of Registration with their Professional Bodies.

(e) Prospective Corps members should go to Camp with Functional Account Number and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to facilitate online payment of entitlements.

(f) In addition, each prospective corps member MUST present Certificate of Fitness from a Government or Military Hospital showing his/her health status before he/she will be registered and admitted for the orientation course.

MSG Team wishes all prospective corps members journey mercies to their respective camps and a memorable Orientation Course.

All prospective NYSC members are expected to take note of the NYSC Batch ‘A’ Stream I Orientation Camp Registration Requirements – 2017

The post See NYSC Batch ‘A’ Stream I Orientation Camp Registration Requirements – 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

