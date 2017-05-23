Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Obituary Of Late Actor, Olumide Bakare (Pictured)

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Obituary of Late Actor, Olumide Bakare has been released. Olumide Bakare died after being ill for over three years, battling heart and lung illnesses. The Wake Keeping is on the 25th of May 2017 at St James Cathedral, Oke Bola, Ibadan. His burial will hold on the 26th of May at the same venue. …

The post See Obituary Of Late Actor, Olumide Bakare (Pictured) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.