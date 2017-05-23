See Obituary Of Late Actor, Olumide Bakare (Pictured)

The Obituary of Late Actor, Olumide Bakare has been released. Olumide Bakare died after being ill for over three years, battling heart and lung illnesses. The Wake Keeping is on the 25th of May 2017 at St James Cathedral, Oke Bola, Ibadan. His burial will hold on the 26th of May at the same venue. …

