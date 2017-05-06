See photo of cab driver who ran away with passenger’s luggage in Lagos
She took to Instagram and wrote:
“Hi guys, the guy in the picture is an @ogataxi driver. I requested for him and he picked me up in ojota to drop me in ikeja, I had a luggage that I put in his trunk
which contains a lot of my important documents and some of the things I was going to deliver to customers, his car started overheating and we stopped at total filling station in onigbagbo, Ikeja to fix the car. After the car was fixed I told him to end the trip but I forgot my luggage in the trunk.
I have been calling him with different numbers and he has blocked all the lines I used. I don’t have any money in this luggage but I have important things like my intl passport and my full make up bag.. his name is Dele he uses these 2 lines 08032874238, +234 815 982 0916..please help repost till we nab this guy. I beg you all.”
