See photo of ex PDP chairman, Hobobo after he was stabbed in Bayelsa

Here’s a photo of the former Acting State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bayelsa State, Mr. Christopher Hobobo, after he was assassinated in his residence yesterday.

The assassins forced open his gate before gaining access to his sitting room, where they allegedly stabbed him several times in the chest.



It was learnt that his killers refrained from using the gun to kill him in order not to attract the attention of his neighbours.

