See Photos Of Assemblies Of God Members Dancing After Supreme Court Victory

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Members of the Assemblies Of God Nigeria were pictured dancing in a joyous mood at the Ongoing National Assemblies Of God Thanksgiving Service following the Supreme Court Victory. Three months after a legal victory, the Assemblies of God Nigeria scheduled a special thanksgiving service today to commemorate the Supreme Court ruling after a protracted legal battle between the church and her former leader, Prof. Paul Emeka.

A statement signed by Mr Joel Ejiofor, the National Press Secretary of the Church said the special service is billed for the national headquarters in Enugu, adding: “We are thanking God as a church because God defended His name and for all His benefits He has given to Assemblies of God as a church.

“The executive committee of the Church thought it wise to hold this special thanksgiving service unto God because of the great wonders He did on February 24, 2017 at the Supreme Court where the case brought against the church by its former leader in 2014 was laid to rest and God gave the church victory”.

