See Photos of the Newly Released Chibok Schoolgirls

82 Chibok schoolgirls who were released by Boko Haram Terrorists have arrived Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who confirmed this development on his twitter handle, said the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari received the girls at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The girls, who regained their freedom on Saturday from Boko Haram captivity, will be meeting President Buhari at about 4PM today (Sunday).

The 82 girls were released to international negotiators who have been working in collaboration with the Federal government for their safe return since they were kidnapped in April 2014.

Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesman on Saturday in a statement issued in Abuja also confirmed that the girls were release by their captors in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the Federal Government.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) acted as a neutral intermediary in facilitating the transportation of the girls to the federal government.

Image Credit: Twitter – @ICRC_Africa