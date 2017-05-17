See The 70-year-old Grandfather Seen Writing JAMB in Ondo (Photos)
A social media user identified as Miraculousamuel, share the photo of a grandfather seen writing JAMB on Tuesday, at MIS Adeyemi College of Education in Ondo State.
He wrote:
“Couldn’t Believe My Eyes When I Saw This!!!
“This Old Man was seen writing UTME examination at MIS Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo.
“I guess he should be in his early 70s…,”
