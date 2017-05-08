See The Biafran Note That Was Used By Biafrans During Civil War (Photos)

I branched to the house of a military vet who is an elderly friend of mine last 2 weeks on my way from my way from work and we discussed a lot of stuffs,he told me about his experiences during the Biafran war.

After our discussions,he brought out a file and showed some of those military stuffs. one of them is the Biafran note.

Check them out guys:

