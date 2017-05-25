See The Boy Davido Sent To School For Singing His Popular Song ”IF” (Photos)

Davido send boy who did a rendition of his popular song “If” to school.

Here’s What He Said

OBO GOT YOU FOR LIFE KID!!! NOTHING MAKES ME MORE THAT U FINALLY GET TO START SCHOOL!! 30 billion for ur account oooo!!!! WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS!!

