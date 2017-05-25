Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See The Boy Davido Sent To School For Singing His Popular Song ”IF” (Photos)

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Davido send boy who did a rendition of his popular song “If” to school.

Here’s What He Said

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

OBO GOT YOU FOR LIFE KID!!! NOTHING MAKES ME MORE THAT U FINALLY GET TO START SCHOOL!! 30 billion for ur account oooo!!!! WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS!!

The post See The Boy Davido Sent To School For Singing His Popular Song ”IF” (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.