See The Child Late Moji Olaiya Gave Birth To Before She Died (Photo)

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Below is a picture of Nollywood Actress, Moji Olaiya and the baby she gave birth to 2 months ago. The picture was taken during the child dedication.
The actress is reported to have died of Cardiac Arrest in Canada. The baby in the picture is her second child 18 years after she gave birth to her first. May her soul rest in peace.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab.

