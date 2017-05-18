See The Child Late Moji Olaiya Gave Birth To Before She Died (Photo)

Below is a picture of Nollywood Actress, Moji Olaiya and the baby she gave birth to 2 months ago. The picture was taken during the child dedication.

The actress is reported to have died of Cardiac Arrest in Canada. The baby in the picture is her second child 18 years after she gave birth to her first. May her soul rest in peace.

The post See The Child Late Moji Olaiya Gave Birth To Before She Died (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

