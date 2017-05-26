See the Cut-Off Marks UNILAG Used for 2016/2017 Admission

Cut-Off Marks UNILAG Used for 2016/2017 Admission Last year, following the release of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) 2016/2017 Admission Screening result, the management of the institution released the cut-off marks for the 2016/2017 academic session admission exercise. We are reposting this information for candidates seeking admission this year to know what they should be …

The post See the Cut-Off Marks UNILAG Used for 2016/2017 Admission appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

