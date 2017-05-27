See the Cut-Off Marks University of Ibadan (UI) Used for 2016/2017 Admission

Cut-Off Marks UI Used for 2016/2017 Admission Last year, during the period of 2016/2017 admission screening, the University of Ibadan (UI) released the cut-off marks for the 2016/2017 admission exercise. We are reposting this information for candidates seeking admission this year to know what they should be working towards to get admission into UI. Faculty / …

The post See the Cut-Off Marks University of Ibadan (UI) Used for 2016/2017 Admission appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

