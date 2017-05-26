See The Dead Body Of Azeez Saka Kwara United Defender Who Slumped & Died During Training (Graphic Photos)

Read the press statement below;

The Kwara State Government has commiserated with the family of the late Saka Abdulazeez a player of Kwara United FC who slumped and died on Friday 26th May 2017. A statement signed by the media officer Kwara United FC Abdul Waheed Bibire on behalf of government described the death of the young lad as a rude shock in-view of his contributions to the club.

The entire soccer fans according to the statement will surely miss the player, a professional on and off the pitch, easy going and a dedicated person. “To Almighty Allah we come and to him we shall return”, death is inevitable which every soul will experience hence the need for his family, friends, close associates and soccer fans to take solace in Allah for the irreparable loss.

The statement prays Allah to forgive late Saka Abdulazeez all his shortcomings and grant him an abode in Al-Jannat Fridaous.

The government however re-stated her commitment to any issue that will further ensure the well-being of the player. The statement also condole the Nigeria National League over the loss meanwhile Kwara United president Sir Prince Oladimeji Ladi Thompson said the entire soccer fans is no doubt in a mourning mood over Saka Abdulazeez’s death, according to him the player is a young and promising guy with potentials to reach the pinnacle of his professional career.

Late Saka Abdulazeez is a left full back, he joined the service of Kwara United FC from Zamfara FC at the beginning of the current 2017/2018 Nigeria National League (NNL) Season.

A native of Share in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, late Saka Abdulazeez is also a biological son to former African Table Tennis Champion Kasali Lasisi. He was aged 24 and has been buried according to Islamic injunction.