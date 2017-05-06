Pages Navigation Menu

See The Engagement Photos of Banky W and His Sweetheart, Adesua Etomi

Posted on May 6, 2017

Oluwabankole Wellington, known under the stage name Banky W, and actress Adesua Etomi have finally had their wedding engagement also called introduction today.

The duo could be seen kissing as family and friends cheered them on.
Timeofgsit.com recalls that, the two stars had made a shock announcement of their relationship this week sending social media users into a frenzy.

