See The Engagement Photos of Banky W and His Sweetheart, Adesua Etomi
Oluwabankole Wellington, known under the stage name Banky W, and actress Adesua Etomi have finally had their wedding engagement also called introduction today.
The duo could be seen kissing as family and friends cheered them on.
Timeofgsit.com recalls that, the two stars had made a shock announcement of their relationship this week sending social media users into a frenzy.
See more photos below:
The post See The Engagement Photos of Banky W and His Sweetheart, Adesua Etomi appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!