See The Guy Adesua Etomi Left For Banky W

Many are still be wondering why Adesua Etomi put Banky W on hold for so long observing they were clearly intended to be as one! Indeed, the reason is a man. Also, as indicated by dependable sources, he’s none other than upcoming on-screen character, Kunle Remi. Throwback to 2 years ago, around the time Banky W must have made that call to his bestie, Tunde Demuren.

When Banky told Demuren he had met the one, Adesua was reportedly dating Kunle Remi on the low. And that was why she insisted on being nothing more than friends. It was a relationship kept under the wraps and which only very close friends in the Industry knew about. This does not come as a surprise, seeing how lowkey the Actress eventually kept the relationship with her Fiance, Banky W.

Even trips to Kunle Remi’s Lekki apartment at the time were secret. And let’s not forget how smartly they both evaded the dating questions. Back in November last year, during an interview with Kunle Remi, the actor insisted he was only friends with the actress. Adding that their strong chemistry in Uduak Isong‘s Falling was simply what it was – an onscreen chemistry.