Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See The Helicopter At Nnamdi Kanu’s House (Photos/Video)

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

As Shared by Prince Gilbert Okeke with Emeka Gift and 5 others .
The life of the leader of indigenous people of Biafra mazi Nnamdi kanu is honestly at stake.
This is the third time in this morning they are flying over the house of leader of indigenous people of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi kanu residence in Isiama Afala ibeku in Umuahia In Abia state. We are monitoring there move.

see video

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

see pics

The post See The Helicopter At Nnamdi Kanu’s House (Photos/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.