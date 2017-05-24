See The Huge Amount Tinubu Reportedly Donate For Late Actress, Moji Olaiya’s Burial

A close source has revealed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu released $30,000 (N11.4 million) towards the ferrying of the corpse of Moji Olaiya from Canada to Nigeria, and other expenses.

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress reportedly donated the sum on Monday, May 22, 2017, when he met with family members of the star actress and burial committee members, encomium.ng learnt.

The family source inadvertently mentioned the figure yesterday and also revealing the governor of her home-state, Ekiti might have also funded the transportation of her corpse to Africa.

“I may be wrong, Asiwaju who promised the committee $40k on Saturday changed it to $30k by Monday. Perhaps he had been fed Gov Ayo Fayose had helped. Meanwhile the committee had thought they will use the excess to pay Adun’s school fees and empower the grandmum who will take up the upkeep of the 2 months old the deceased left behind,” the source said.

Moji Olaiya, 42 and mother of two daughters, died in the early hours of Thursday, May 18, in Canada of cardiac arrest following childbirth complications.

A cry for help was taken to Asiwaju Tinubu at the weekend that they wanted her buried in Nigeria, and he entertained their request on Monday.

Moji’s corpse is being prepared for freight to Nigeria as one of her siblings, Femi Olaiya arrived Canada from his London base in the night of Saturday, May 20.