Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See The Moment Footballers Rushed To A Soldier Who Cocked His Gun To Shoot A Player In Uganda (Photos)

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pandemonium struck at a football game in Uganda between Onduparaka v Saints. According to online reports, the host struck a 95th winner and a soldier attached to Saints wanted to rooster his gun.
Football fans, players and even officials had to rush the soldier as they seized the gun and remove the magazine.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post See The Moment Footballers Rushed To A Soldier Who Cocked His Gun To Shoot A Player In Uganda (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.