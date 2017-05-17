See The Moment Footballers Rushed To A Soldier Who Cocked His Gun To Shoot A Player In Uganda (Photos)

Pandemonium struck at a football game in Uganda between Onduparaka v Saints. According to online reports, the host struck a 95th winner and a soldier attached to Saints wanted to rooster his gun.

Football fans, players and even officials had to rush the soldier as they seized the gun and remove the magazine.

